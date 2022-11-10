Idea Factory International unveiled the highly anticipated western release date Neptunia: Siters VS Sisters. The new chapter of the franchise Compile Heart will be available in Europe starting from 14 January 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

The software house has announced that pre-orders for the Limited Edition of the game, which will be sold exclusively through theIFI European STORE ONLINE. This edition, available only for consoles, will include within it:

a copy of the game for the chosen platform

a Steelbook case

the hardcover artbook “ The Planeptower Archives “

“ the soundtrack of the game

a mouse pad

an exclusive Trading Card

… All enclosed in a collector’s box

Those who prefer digital purchases can choose the Digital Deluxe Editionwhich will include the exclusive Swimsuit Costume Set, a digital artbook and the digital soundtrack. The PlayStation version will also include a set of four avatars for your profile while the PC version will include a set of wallpapers and an exclusive theme.

Source: Idea Factory International