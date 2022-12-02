Idea Factory International shares on the net a new trailer for Neptunia: Sisters VS Sistersthe new game in the saga of Hyperdimension Neptunia coming next January 24th in Europe, come on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. This new trailer introduces the protagonists of this episode, the CPU Candidates, younger sisters of Neptune and companions.

From today the Digital Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store, while from 8 December it will be possible to pre-order the Limited and Standard Editions on the Idea Factory International online store.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – The CPU Candidates

Source: Idea Factory International