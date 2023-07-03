Idea Factory International announces that Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters will come up Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onein physical and digital format, during the 2024. The launch of the physical format will only concern Western countries, while the digital launch will take place simultaneously worldwide. This is the first launch on consoles Microsoft for the company.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is already available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4as well as on PC via Steamwhile the version for Nintendo Switch is expected in Japan for the next one August 10th. The Xbox version will be based on the PlayStation edition of the game.

Let’s see the teaser trailer below.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – Xbox teaser trailer

Source: Idea Factory International