Compile Heart announced the arrival of a release Nintendo Switch Of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters for Japan, with a release date set for next August 10th. The standard edition will cost 8,580 yen, while the limited edition will cost 12,100 yen. On the same day will be available the “Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution & Sisters VS Sisters Double Pack” which will contain the two upcoming games.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will include two new playable characters, But I have And Anri, available from the start of the game. The story content, however, will be the same as the versions already on the market. Also, the PhotoMode will be expanded to make screenshots look like they came straight out of a manga, thanks to the introduction of balloons, onomatopoeias, stamps and more.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 and PC in Europe from January 24, you can read our review here.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters for Nintendo Switch – Trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu