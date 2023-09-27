Idea Factory International announces that the version Nintendo Switch Of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters will arrive in Europe and North America later 2024. The title is also arriving in the same period on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewhile the versions PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam they are already available all over the world, here you can find ours review.

The Switch edition of the game will have two exclusive additional characters, But I have And Anri. Let’s see the teaser trailer and some new images specific to this edition below. The company also announces that from today the title is also available on PC via GOG.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters for Nintendo Switch – Teaser trailer

Source: Idea Factory International

