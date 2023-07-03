Idea Factory International has announced the launch of Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S In the 2024and marks the first time a game in the series has been released by the publisher on Xbox in North America and Europe.

Originally launching on PS5 and PS4 on April 21, 2022 in Japan, the game arrived on PS5, PS4 and PC on January 24, 2023 in the rest of the world, with a Nintendo Switch version slated to arrive on August 10, 2023, but hasn’t yet a western release date.

The Xbox version will be based on the PlayStation one and represents the former title published by Idea Factory International on the Microsoft consolewhich demonstrates a certain push towards Japanese titles by the Redmond house, apparently.

Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters is a action RPG set once again in the vibrant world of Gamindustri. The gameplay involves hack and flash fights against hordes of enemies within various dungeons, in search of a new phenomenon that seems to be threatening life in the universe in question.

Sent to fix the situation are Nepgear and the other divine candidates, who will have to investigate the mysterious abandoned laboratory on the PC Continent, where a dark threat seems to have emerged. Here, the protagonists find the Ashen Goddess trapping them in a deep sleep, upon which the mysterious and disturbing “rPhone” device dominates the world.