Idea Factory International has revealed the western release window for the spin-off Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos. The game will be available during January 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchbut a specific date has not yet been set.

The company has announced that it will be available in both physical and digital editions, and that it will release a special edition for the occasion. a very rich Special Edition but no further details have been revealed yet. We just have to wait and find out more.

Source: Idea Factory International