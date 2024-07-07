Idea Factory International announced the arrival in the West of Neptunia Riders VS Dogoosa new spin-off for the famous franchise. The title will be available during 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchbut a specific date has not yet been set.

The software house has revealed that the game will be available both in physical and digital editions. We will have both English and Japanese dubbing available, while text localization will only be in English, French, and Spanish.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International Street Gematsu