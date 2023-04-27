Compile Heart spreads the official trailer of Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolutionthe new spin-off of the saga of Hyperdimension Neptunia. On the Japanese official site the pages relating to have been inserted Neptune, Noire, Blanc and Vert, inevitable presences within the game. The release of the title is set for the next one August 10th in Japan, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Below we can see the new trailer and some new images.

Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution – Official Trailer

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu