Compile Heart shared the opening video of Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution, the new title in the series coming to Japan. The song that we can hear in the video is called “Dream ON” and is sung and written by Ayanewhile the music is composed by Hideto Ishida. The ending theme of the game will instead be “Trust My Heart” sung and written by Asakacomposed by Kujira Yumemi and arranged by Yocket and Kujira Yumemi same.

Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution will be available from August 10th in Japan on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The title has not yet been announced for the West.

Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution – Opening

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu