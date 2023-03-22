Compile Heart announced the new episode of the series of Hyperdimension Neptunia on the pages of Weekly Famitsu. It’s about Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolutioncurrently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchwhich will see the light in Japan next August 10th.

Details about the editions of the game have already been provided: the standard version will cost 8500 yen, there will be a “Victory Special Edition” it’s a Digital Deluxe Edition (12,100 yen), as well as a “New Recruit Welcome Box” (18,480 yen).

Neptunia GameMaker R:Evolution will be a spin-off that will star an adult version of Neptune in an era of competition between game studios. After three developer goddesses lose the race to conquer the market and their game sales fall below expectations, Adult Neptune — a dimension traveler who has suddenly appeared in their world — is tasked with bringing back the fallen developers from the three gods that they will ask her to become their new president. Will she be able to save them from bankruptcy?

In the game there will be dungeons to explore, a management section for game studios and some other features. The party will consist of four characters and between the settings there will be forests and cities. It will be possible to travel fast on a motorcycle and in some dungeons it will also be possible to race. For the management section, the goal will be to grow the small developer “Victory” through staff recruitment, game development, company building expansion and much more.

The characters were designed by Tsunako and we present them to you below.

Adult Neptune — His role as company president also serves as a means of finding the Nep-Note he dropped. She is a wandering insect hunter and she possesses an awakened form that resembles the shape of a butterfly.

Pee (voiced by Yuko Natsuyoshi) – Confident, reckless and with a leadership mentality, she considers herself the smartest person in the world. She is the producer who calls herself “Pipi-P”.

Jarga (voiced by Satsuki Miyahara) – A beautiful girl who considers herself the best calculator in the world. She prefers to speak using abbreviations like “GGDD” (gongo doudan). She is in charge of production and public relations.

Lideo (voiced by Hina Youmiya) – A mad scientist who spits poison with a smile. He considers himself the most reasonable person in the world. He deals with programming and graphics.

Croire (voiced by Mika Kanai) – Croire has gotten a little bigger. She was sealed in the Nep-Note by Adult Neptune, but she was freed and is hiding in the base of a group of pirate developers.

Below are some early screenshots of the game.

Source: Compile Heart Street Gematsu