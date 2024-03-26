Idea Factory International has finally revealed the western release date for Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The title will be available in Europe starting starting May 14th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For the occasion the software house will also release one Limited Edition exclusive to the IFI Online Storewhich will be available to pre-order starting from April 2nd.

The Limited Edition contains within it:

a copy of the game with a reversible cover

a Steelbook

the soundtrack CD

an artbook

two fabric posters

an exclusive trading card

…all contained in a collector's box

We leave you now with a new gameplay dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Gameplay

Source: Idea Factory International