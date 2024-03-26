Idea Factory International has finally revealed the western release date for Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The title will be available in Europe starting starting May 14th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. For the occasion the software house will also release one Limited Edition exclusive to the IFI Online Storewhich will be available to pre-order starting from April 2nd.
The Limited Edition contains within it:
- a copy of the game with a reversible cover
- a Steelbook
- the soundtrack CD
- an artbook
- two fabric posters
- an exclusive trading card
- …all contained in a collector's box
We leave you now with a new gameplay dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Gameplay
Source: Idea Factory International
