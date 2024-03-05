Idea Factory International announces the arrival in Europe and North America of Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The new chapter of the series will arrive in the month of May 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The European edition will contain texts in English, French and Spanish.
Let's see the announcement trailer below.
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Announcement Trailer
Source: Idea Factory International
#Neptunia #Game #Maker #REvolution #announced #West
Leave a Reply