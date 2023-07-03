Idea Factory International announced the arrival in the West of Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution. The release is scheduled for 2024 in physical and digital format on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, with English lyrics and English and Japanese dubs. The release of the game in Japan is scheduled for August 10th.

The objective of this game is to rebuild and manage a video game company to turn it into a big corporation. This new iteration of the Neptunia universe is better than but: the combat system has been expanded and now allows for a party of four characters, dungeons can be explored aboard a high-speed motorbike and the Heartful Photo mode will allow you to express yourself through fun manga-style creations.

Let’s see the teaser trailer below.

Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution – Teaser trailer

Source: Idea Factory International