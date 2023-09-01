Each planet has its own appearance. Earth has aquamarine oceans. Jupiter has panchromatic storms. And Neptune has ghostly clouds—at least, he used to. For the first time in 30 years, the electric blue orb is almost completely devoid of clouds, and astronomers are in awe.

Neptune’s cloud cover is known to have ups and downs. But since October 2019, only a faint white spot has been present, drifting around the planet’s south pole.

“It was the first time anyone had seen this,” said Imke de Pater, an astronomer at the University of California, Berkeley. “There’s just nothing there.” In a new study, De Pater and her colleagues named the prime suspect for this cloud-clearing: the Sun.

A team led by Erandi Chávez, a graduate student now at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, combined near-infrared images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, and the Lick Observatory in California to create an album of photos of Neptune going back to 1994. Then, they compared it to the cycles of the Sun.

The Sun goes through cycles of hyperactivity and tranquility, which last from 8 to 14 years, driven by the repeated reversal of the Sun’s magnetic field. These cycles appear to rise and fall in sync with Neptune’s cloud cover. For example, in 2002 and 2015, Neptune showed countless clouds shortly after the peak of solar activity. The bombardment of ultraviolet light is believed to trigger an alchemical reaction that forms clouds in the planet’s ethereal skies.

During the Sun’s nadir, Neptune’s clouds vanish—although why the current cloudlessness is so extreme compared to previous cycles is unknown. It has been suggested that these two extremely distant objects could be linked in this way. But this study offers the strongest evidence yet that Neptune’s clouds can be attributed to solar flares.

“That ultraviolet emission from the Sun can dictate the structure of Neptune’s clouds is akin to an orchestra conductor giving instructions to a lone violinist 4.5 billion kilometers away,” said Grant Tremblay, an astrophysicist at the Harvard Center. -Smithsonian Institute of Astrophysics who was not involved in the study.

“One of the things I’ve always liked about the Neptune study is that it never looks the same. And this study helps us better understand why that is so.” added Heidi Hammel, a planetary astronomer at the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy.

But a handful of solar cycles is not enough to understand the mechanism that creates the clouds, nor can it confirm that the correlation between the two represents causation. Scientists eagerly await the next solar maximum, expected in 2025.

By: ROBIN GEORGE ANDREWS