New research conducted by space scientists at the University of Leicester has revealed how temperatures in the atmosphere of Neptune have fluctuated unexpectedly over the past two decades.

The study, recently published in the Planetary Science Journalused observations in thermal infrared wavelengths beyond the visible light spectrum, effectively detecting the heat emitted from the planet’s atmosphere.

An international team of researchers, including scientists from Leicester and del Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) from NASA, combined all existing infrared thermal images of Neptune collected by multiple observers over nearly two decades. These include the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope and the Gemini South Telescope in Chile, along with the Subaru Telescope, the Keck Telescope, and the Gemini North Telescope, all in Hawaii, and the spectra from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope.

Neptune continues to surprise

By analyzing the data, the researchers were able to reveal a more complete picture than ever before in Neptune’s temperature trends. But to the researchers’ surprise, these collective datasets show a decline in Neptune’s thermal luminosity since the beginning of reliable thermography in 2003, indicating that global average temperatures in Neptune’s stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere just above its layer of active weather, they reported to have dropped about 8 degrees Celsius between 2003 and 2018.

Dr Michael Roman, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Leicester and lead author of the paper, said: “This change was unexpected. Since we observed Neptune in the early southern summer, we would expect temperatures to slowly rise, not gradually get colder ”.

Neptune has an axial inclination and therefore lives the seasons, just like the Earth. However, given its great distance from the SunNeptune takes over 165 years to complete one orbit around its host star, and therefore its seasons change slowly, lasting over 40 Earth years each.

Dr Glenn Orton, senior researcher at JPL and co-author of the study, noted, “Our data covers less than half a season of Neptune, so no one expected to see such large and rapid changes.”

Yet, at Neptune’s south pole, the data reveals a different and surprisingly dramatic change. A combination of observations from Gemini North in 2019 and Subaru in 2020 reveals that Neptune’s polar stratosphere warmed about 11 ° C between 2018 and 2020, reversing the previous global average cooling trend. Such polar warming has never been observed on Neptune before.

The cause of these unexpected stratospheric temperature changes is currently unknown and the findings challenge scientists’ understanding of Neptune’s atmospheric variability.

Dr Roman continued: “Changes in temperature may be related to seasonal changes in Neptune’s atmospheric chemistry, which can alter the cooling effectiveness of the atmosphere. But even the random variability of weather patterns or even an 11-year solar activity cycle response can have an effect. “

It has previously been suggested that the 11-year solar cycle (marked by periodic changes in solar activity and sunspots) affects Neptune’s visible brightness, and the new study reveals a possible, but tentative, correlation between solar activity, stratospheric temperatures and the number of bright clouds seen on Neptune.

Follow-up observations of temperature and cloud patterns are needed to further evaluate any possible connections in the years to come. The answers to these and other mysteries will come from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which will observe both ice giants, Uranus and Neptune, later this year.

Leigh Fletcher, professor of planetary sciences at the University of Leicester, will conduct such observations with the allotted time of the JWST suite of tools. Professor Fletcher, also a co-author of this study, said:

“The exquisite sensitivity of the space telescope’s mid-infrared instrument, MIRI, will provide unprecedented new maps of the chemistry and temperatures in Neptune’s atmosphere, helping to better identify the nature of these recent changes.”

This study was funded by a grant from the European Research Council to the University of Leicester, known as GIANCLIMES. This project previously discovered long-term changes in atmospheric temperatures and clouds on the gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, and provided the first maps of Uranus’ stratospheric temperatures. GIANCLIMES paved the way for new discoveries on all four giant planets from JWST in the years to come.