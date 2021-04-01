Scientists at the Higher Technical School in Zurich (Switzerland) have refuted the theory explaining the origin of the unusual magnetic fields of Neptune and Uranus. The mechanism of their occurrence remains an unsolved mystery in astrophysics. This is reported in an article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It is known that the magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune are strongly deviated from the axis of rotation and shifted away from the center of both planets. This is possibly due to the unusual internal structure of the planets, such as convection in a layer of electrically conductive liquid. This layer, in turn, must surround a stable layer in which there is no circulation due to its high viscosity.

Computer simulations show that water and ammonia, the main components of the atmosphere of Uranus and Neptune, are in a superionic state at very high pressures and temperatures, possessing the properties of a solid and a liquid. Oxygen and nitrogen form a lattice, while hydrogen ions remain mobile in it. Superionic water can be located at the depth of a stable layer; however, it is still not known whether a substance in this state can actually suppress convection.

Scientists have experimented with ammonia at high pressure and high temperature to determine the elasticity of the superionic state. This characteristic can affect thermal convection in the planet’s mantle. During the study, ammonia was placed in a container with a diameter of 100 micrometers, which is then clamped between two diamond tips, which allows the samples to be exposed to extremely high pressures. The elasticity of ammonia, then heated to two thousand degrees Celsius, is measured with infrared and green lasers.

It turned out that superionic ammonia, although it showed elasticity sufficient to form a stable layer, has too low a viscosity to suppress convection. Thus, the existence of distorted magnetic fields around Uranus and Neptune remains a mystery.