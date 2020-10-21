New Delhi Indian film industry has been facing serious allegations like nepotism for a long time. At the same time, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many big celebrities of Bollywood came under questions about nepotism. At the same time, the audience opposed the film of many big star kids of the film world. Recently, Saqib Saleem, brother of actress Huma Qureshi, has spoken on nepotism.

Actor Saqib Salim has appeared in the film ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ along with actress Riya Chakraborty and actor Salman Khan in the film ‘Race 3’. Recently, actor Saqib Saleem shared his opinion on nepotism during an interview. They say that if their children want to become good artists in future, then with what right can they stop them from doing so.

Actor Saqib says that if his children are serious about acting in their future, then why won’t they make him an artist. With this, he questioned whether the children of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma should not become cricketers or actors in the future due to nepotism?

Let me tell you that Riya started her career in Bollywood with Saqib with the film ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. After Riya’s arrest, his friend Saqib was seen supporting him. During an interview, he said that ‘Riya is my friend and it is my responsibility to support my friend and her family in difficult times’.

