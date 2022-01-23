Within the World Health Organization there is abuse of power, nepotism and racism. This is apparent from an internal investigation conducted by NRC. According to WHO employees, the abuses have hindered an effective approach to the crisis.

According to the research, there is a culture of fear, which leads to problems that continue. Many WHO employees do not dare to complain for fear of reprisals from superiors. Perpetrators escape the risk or are punished too mildly. Internal complaint bodies are not seen as completely independent.

According to several sources, internal flaws prevent the WHO from playing the leading role it has been assigned in combating health crises. The UN branch has been charged with the international fight against the corona pandemic for two years.

At the regional office ‘West Pacific’, in Manila, there seems to be an escalating conflict. A group of anonymous employees last week sent a burning letter to the WHO’s Executive Board, a sort of advisory council that usually meets twice a year. The employees accuse the Japanese regional director, one of the highest bosses of the WHO, of, among other things, “authoritarianism”, “nepotism” and “racism”. It is not clear how large the group is.

The well-being of employees is also said to have been compromised by “unnecessary exposure to Covid-19”. Employees were said to have been “forced” to return to the office and commute while there was a strict lockdown in Manila.

‘Appropriate steps’

When asked, the WHO says it is aware of the allegations against the regional director and says it is taking “appropriate steps”. It is not known what steps these are.

The WHO is a major UN agency that tries to promote public health in 194 member states. About 20,000 people work at six major regional offices, country offices and the head office in Geneva. The WHO was previously charged with, among other things, coordinating the crisis response during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2013.

Over the past two years, the organization has been prominently featured in its role in combating the Covid crisis. WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus frequently argued for ‘vaccine equality’: rich countries should not buy all life-saving corona vaccines, they should be distributed fairly among all countries.

Tedros, meanwhile, was aware of the problems within his organization. Last year, he hired an independent consultancy for the workplace culture survey. Most of the 13,000 comments from nearly 1,700 employees were negative.

The researchers noted examples of appointments on political grounds and other forms of favoritism. According to respondents, some managers abused their position and their colleagues to pursue their own interests. Employees also said they experienced racism and discrimination from superiors and direct colleagues, but did not dare to talk about it.

The research results were announced internally in October last year. In an accompanying email, accessed by NRC, Tedros pledged to work towards a “more inclusive, equitable and diverse WHO, where everyone […] is respected”.

The WHO was discredited last year by a major abuse scandal in Congo. WHO staff at all levels were found to have abused their position to coax local job seekers into having sex during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis.

Read more about the research here: Hide behind the flower pot when the regional director is furious

