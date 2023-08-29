The team of Russian grandmaster Nepomniachtchi won the World Rapid Championship

The WR Chess team, which included Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, became the winner of the World Rapid Team Championship. This is reported on website tournament.

The team won 11 wins with one draw in 12 matches of the tournament. Also for WR Chess were American Wesley So, Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Pole Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Indian Rameshbabu Pragnanandha, Germans Vincent Kaimer and Vadim Rosenstein, Chinese Hou Yifan and former Russian, now representing Switzerland, Alexandra Kosteniuk.

The second place was taken by the Freedom team, which was represented by the Russians Daniil Dubov, Evgeniy Najer and Polina Shuvalova. The team has nine wins, two draws and one loss. The MGD1 team rounded out the top three with eight wins, two draws and two losses.