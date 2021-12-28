Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi missed the victory at the World Rapid Chess Championship. It is reported by TASS…

In the decisive match, the Russian lost to 17-year-old grandmaster from Uzbekistan Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The first game of the tie-break ended in a draw, in the second Nepomniachtchi lost, playing with black pieces.

As a result of 13 rounds of the rapid championship, four chess players scored 9.5 points each. Among them was the reigning world champion in classical chess, Magnus Carlsen. According to additional indicators, Abdusattorov and Nepomniachtchi were selected for the tie-break.

In the previous match, the Uzbek grandmaster managed to defeat Carlsen. After that, the Norwegian lost the leading position in the standings and eventually took third place.

Earlier on December 28, Russian chess player Alexandra Kosteniuk won the World Rapid Championship for the first time. In the last round, she played with blacks in a draw with the Russian Ekaterina Lagno and surpassed all her rivals in the standings.

In December 2021, Nepomniachtchi lost to Carlsen at the World Classical Chess Championship. In the fight for the chess crown, the Norwegian chess player outplayed the Russian with a score of 7.5: 3.5. Carlsen achieved an early victory in 11 games.