Ian Nepomniachtchi explained the defeat in the 12th game with Liren by the fact that he decided to force the game

Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi explained the defeat in the 12th game of the match for the world title against the Chinese Ding Liren. The words of the Russian leads Sport24.

“Losing in a winning position is clearly not the best thing to do. I decided to force and faced the consequences. At one point, the game turned into a big mess, ”Nepomniachtchi said.

Earlier on April 26, Nepomniachtchi lost to Liren in the 12th game. The Russian played with black pieces. The meeting ended on the 38th move. After the 12th game, the score became equal – 6:6.

Nepomniachtchi takes part in the World Championship for the second time. In December 2021, he lost to Magnus Carlsen with a score of 3.5:7.5. The Norwegian later refused to defend the title, citing a lack of motivation.