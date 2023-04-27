Russian chess player, vice-world champion Yang Nepomniachtchi played a draw with Chinese Ding Liren in the 13th game of the World Chess Championship match, which takes place in Astana.

In this game, the Russian played with white pieces. The game ended after the 39th move. So, the score in the confrontation was 6.5:6.5.

The 14th game will take place on Saturday, April 29, the Russian will play black chess.

The grandmaster from Russia is 32 years old, the Russian with 2795 points is second in the ranking of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), 30-year-old Ding Liren is third (2788).

The total prize fund of the match is $2 million.

Earlier, on April 26, it was reported that Nepomniachtchi lost to the Chinese Ding Liren in the 12th game of the match. Then, following the results of the meeting, the score in their confrontation was 6:6.

The match consists of 14 games in total. If one of the opponents scores 7.5 points, then he wins. Otherwise, four tie-break games are provided with a control of 25 minutes for all moves of the game plus 10 seconds after each move.

If the score remains equal in this case, then the chess players play two blitz games. If the winner is not revealed, then the chess players play two more of the same games. Then one game is provided with a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds after each move. In case of a draw, the grandmasters change pieces and play new games until a winner is determined.