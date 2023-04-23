Russian grandmaster Yang Nepomniachtchi played a draw with Chinese chess player Ding Liren with black pieces during the 10th game of the match for the title of world chess champion. The meeting was held on April 23 in Astana.

The game ended in a draw due to a lack of pieces on the 45th move. At the moment, after 10 games, the score in the match is 5.5:4.5 in favor of the Russian.

The next, 11th game, will take place on Monday, April 24, Nepomniachtchi will play with white, writes “Sport Express”. The prize fund of the match is $2 million. The winner will receive 60% of this amount if he wins without a tie-break.

Earlier, on April 21, Nepomniachtchi played a draw with the Chinese Ding Liren in the ninth game of the match for the world title. Nepomniachtchi played with white pieces. The game ended on the 82nd move, becoming the longest in the match.

In total, the match for the title of world champion has 14 games with classical time control. If one of the opponents scores 7.5 points, then he wins. Otherwise, four tie-break games are provided with a control of 25 minutes for all moves of the game plus 10 seconds after each move.

If the score remains equal in this case, then the chess players play two blitz games. If the winner is not revealed, then the chess players play two more of the same games. Then one game is provided with a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds after each move. In case of a draw, the grandmasters change pieces and play new games until a winner is determined.

The chess players cannot agree to a draw until Black’s 40th move. Until the 40th move, the claim for a draw is approved only through the arbiter in the case of a three-fold repetition of the move.

Nepomniachtchi is in second place in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rating, now he has 2793 points. Ding Liren is ranked third (2788).