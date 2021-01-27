Valencia was severely defeated at Sánchez Pizjuán, in a match in which they never competed, beyond the first 10 minutes. Ruben Nephew, forward che, analyzed the game and although he makes self-criticism he emphasizes that this template “goes a long way”.

Match analysis: “The feelings have been very bad, the first minutes we competed well, but with his goal it was difficult.”

Bad season: “It is a very complicated season, we are in a somewhat bad position, but we only have to keep going. We have a team to do much better, we have no choice but to try to give more.”

What’s wrong: “We are lacking … If I knew we would try to do it, we have to keep improving and get this out. We have to forget the Cup and the good thing is that this weekend we have another chance to score the three points.”