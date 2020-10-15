The Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma, who is following at the behest of China, is now showing Oli’s tone towards India. The Nepalese Prime Minister has changed his Defense Minister just before the Indian Army Chief’s visit to Nepal. Oli has withdrawn the charge of Defense Minister from the country’s deputy PM Ishwar Pokhriyal. Oli is believed to have taken this step to improve relations with India.According to the report of Hindustan Times, Deputy PM Ishwar Pokharel Oli is considered to be India’s most vocal opponent in the cabinet. Now PM Oli himself will take charge of the defense minister. Oli has taken this step at a time when Indian Army Chief General MM Narwane is going to visit Nepal on 3 November. Pokharel has been attached to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In this way God Pokharel is a minister but he has no department. Earlier in May this year, General Narwane indicated that China’s role was behind Nepal’s reaction to the Lipulekh road going to Kailash Mansarovar. After this, Ishwar Pokharel tried to provoke the Gorkha soldiers serving in the Indian Army for years. Pokharel had alleged that General Narwane’s reaction hurt the sentiments of Gorkha soldiers.

Pokharel had made many anti-India statements earlier as well. Experts tracking Nepal say that Pokharel also opposed the visit of the Indian Army Chief. Pokharel wanted India to first sit at the negotiating table to resolve the border dispute. Pokharel himself has had several disputes with his own army chief Purna Chandra Thapa. General Thapa refused to issue a statement on the script.

Please tell that Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane is going to get the status of honorary general of Nepalese Army next month. General Narwane is scheduled to visit Nepal next month, during which the neighboring country will honor him. A Nepali army spokesman said that General Narwane is scheduled to visit Nepal in November this year. However, there has been such a tradition between the two countries. The head of the Nepali Army is also given honorary status of General of the Indian Army. This will be the first high-level visit from India to Nepal after the release of a new Government of Nepal map linking the Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to the Nepalese region.