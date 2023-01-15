Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Sunday called for an urgent ministerial meeting after the plane crash in Pokhara.
The Kathmandu Post reported that the prime minister had ordered the Home Ministry, security personnel and all government agencies to carry out rescue and relief operations.
Dozens of deaths are feared after a Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Kasai district of Pokhara on Sunday morning, coming from Kathmandu.
