Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli has on Wednesday removed his most trusted and the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhriyal from the post of Defense Minister, reshuffling the cabinet. Oli’s move is being linked as part of efforts to improve relations with India. A source aware of the whole matter told this.

As Defense Minister, Ishwar Pokhriyal has been one of India’s biggest critics in PM Oli’s cabinet. He has taken this step of taking away the charge of the Ministry of Defense on his own by the Prime Minister of Nepal, Oli, at a time when Indian Army Chief General M.M. Narwane is visiting Nepal on 3 November. Pokhriyal has been associated with the Prime Minister’s Office, which, according to the Nepalese media, effectively means that he will remain a minister without portfolio.

In the month of May this year, General Narwane described China’s hand behind Nepal’s response to the 80-km-long Lipulek route designed for travelers going to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet. Ishwar Pokhriyal sought to provoke Gorkha soldiers who have been an integral part of the Indian Army for decades.

Pokhriyal had said that General Narwane’s remarks “hurt the sentiments of the Nepali Gorkha army soldiers who laid down their lives to protect India”. He claimed that Gorkha soldiers in the Indian Army would not honor their superiors over General Narwane’s remarks. Other derogatory remarks were also made by the minister.

In the midst of a border dispute with India, Ishwar Pokharel had forcibly sent the head of the Nepalese army to Kalapani, while the Nepalese Army clearly believed that the army should not be dragged into a diplomatic or political dispute with India.

President Vidya Bhandari, who had also served as the defense minister earlier, had constantly pressured the army to drag it into the dispute and to remove the minister who had made a blatant accusation on the army. It is a mere coincidence that on the very day the Indian Army Chief’s visit to Nepal was announced publicly, on the same day, PM Oli suddenly snatched his ministry from the Defense Minister. Oli will hold the charge of the Defense Ministry till the Indian Army Chief visits Nepal.

