Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has started to fear the corona virus. The corona virus test positive of his three special advisors has come. After this, it is believed that PM Oli can also get his corona test done soon. So far it has not been confirmed whether any of them have met PM Oli in recent times. Corona virus outbreak in Nepal is increasing day by day. So far, 84570 people have been corona infected in this Himalayan country, while 528 people have died.The Corona Virus Test Report of PM Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal, Press Advisor Surya Thapa and Foreign Affairs Advisor Rajan Bhattarai has come up positive in the RT-PCR test conducted on Friday, according to a Nepali Media Mirepublica report. The three advisors have written to social media to inform themselves of being corona positive.

All three advisors gave information on social media

PM Oli’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal tweeted that my corona virus test has come positive. He has also requested those in contact with him to be vigilant and get an inquiry. Press advisor Surya Thapa, while posting on his Facebook account, said that in the RT-PCR test conducted yesterday, my corona was confirmed to be infected. Rajan Bhattarai has also given this information by tweeting.

Corona is spreading fast in Nepal

There are about 2500 Corona virus patients getting daily in Nepal. Poor facilities in government hospitals and slow pace of tests have also made the corona infection problem in Nepal more deadly. Due to the ongoing tussle between PM Oli and party president Pushp Kamal Dahal, the government machinery is not able to properly deal with the corona virus problem.

Nepal in preparation for opening of tourism

Despite the rapid spread of Corona infection, Nepal has begun preparations to save its tourism industry. An official of the tourism department of the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has said that if everything goes according to plan, Nepal will fully open for tourism from October 17 when commercial flights are restored to the international arena. The industry has been going through a difficult phase due to the ongoing lockdown for months. Earlier, seven days of isolation at the hotel was mandatory for all tourists visiting the country. Now foreign tourists with negative investigation report of Kovid-19 will not need to be in isolation from October 17.