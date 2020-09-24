In the ruling party of Nepal, the political peace that has been continuing for the last few days is seen to be broken again. Even after several rounds of marathon meetings over seat sharing in the cabinet, no agreement has been reached between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and party president Pushp Kamal Dahal. On Sunday, speculation was rife that the two leaders would reshuffle the Union Cabinet in a big way, but this could not happen due to lack of mutual consent.As reported by the Kathmandu Post, Nepal Communist Party spokesman Narayan Kazi Shrestha said that as far as I know the two leaders are discussing the cabinet reshuffle, but no decision has been taken yet. Shrestha also said that he has no updates about the reason for the delay. Other party leaders also refused to react to Ollie’s refusal of the cabinet reshuffle.

This is why the agreement could not be reached

The report quoted insiders as saying that apart from positions in the cabinet in this deal, there was no consensus between the two factions on the appointment of ambassadors and various constitutional and other posts. It is being told that PM Oli and party president Pushp Kamal Dahal want to deal on many issues together, so shuffling the cabinet so soon will not be an easy task.

Madhav Kumar Nepal group can revolt

Madhav Kumar Nepal and his group are not happy with Prachanda’s deal with Oli. Nepal had expressed its unhappiness even during the agreement reached between the two leaders a few days ago. The Oli cabinet currently has two supporting ministers from Nepal. If there is a cabinet reshuffle, Oli can leave both these ministers. Due to this, Nepal’s rebel attitude can be seen.

Stuck on Bamdev Gautam

The screw is stuck with party vice president Bamdev Gautam. He has recently been made a member of the National Assembly. They are close to both groups but at the moment they are unlikely to get a ministerial berth. But, Ollie and Prachanda will not be able to hold him for long. Prachanda wants to make Gautam a minister in any case.

Discussion about the appointment of these leaders as ministers

According to party leaders, among the leaders who are in discussion for being made ministers in Oli cabinet, Bishnu Paudel, Bhim Rawal, Beduram Bhusal, Pampa Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Subas Nimbang, Janardan Sharma, Haribol Gajurel, Devendra Paudel, Som Prasad Pandey, Prabhu Shah, Birod Khatiwada, Ganesh Thagna and Gopi Achami. Poudel is the party general secretary and other leaders are members of the party’s standing committee.



Dahl wants to make his special as home minister

PM Oli wants to change the portfolio of some leaders of his cabinet and make him a minister again, but Prachanda is strongly against it. Prachanda wants the post of Home Minister of the country to be given to Janardan Sharma. In addition, Dahal wants the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to be assigned to a particular leader of his.