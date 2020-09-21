The banks and companies of Nepal, which were dancing at the behest of China, have started messing with America. Iran and China sought the help of Nepali banks to cut US sanctions. Nepali banks also openly helped China in this anti-American action, regardless of the consequences. These Nepali banks and companies transferred the suspected money from abroad to China and Iran.A group of international investigative journalists have revealed that companies and banks in Nepal attempted to deceive the US to help Iran and China. The US has imposed several trade sanctions against Iran and China, which Tehran and Beijing used Nepal to cut. Journalists have prepared this report on the basis of a confidential document from the US financial institution’s watchdog.

It is being called the Finsen Files. This report states that between December 2006 to March 2017, 9 banks, 10 companies and various people in Nepal transacted suspicious money in the name of cross-border trade. This report states, ‘It shows that Nepalese Business Institutions smuggled gold into international smuggling, antiques, bitumen and telecommunications equipment. These include Standard Chartered Bank, Prime Commercial Bank, Bank of Kathmandu, Everest Bank, Nepal Investment Bank, Mega Bank, Himalayan Bank, Nepal Bangladesh Bank, etc., among the suspicious money transactions.

This list also includes 10 companies from Nepal who either directly sent or received the suspected money. Over a period of 11 years, these banks and companies transacted suspected funds of $ 29 million. The main businesses of these companies include petroleum products such as bitumen, engine oil and other oils. These companies had their offices in Dubai.