Kathmandu

The Oli government of Nepal, which has sat in the lap of China, is now fully tuning into the tone of the dragon. Nepal’s Ambassador to China, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, who took possession of Nepal’s land, has alleged that the Indian media is giving fake news about Beijing and Kathmandu. He claimed that India has occupied Nepal’s land, not China. Nepalese Ambassador Pandey has been the Foreign Minister of the country and he first met PM Modi when he became Prime Minister for the first time.

The Nepalese ambassador’s statement comes at a time when Nepal’s media itself revealed the occupation of China. In an interview to China’s official Bhopu Global Times, the Nepali ambassador said that the Indian media is doing this because of fear. Nepal has always been an independent country whereas India has been a colony. We are not inclined towards any group.



‘Cooperation between China and Nepal is natural and friendly’

Mahendra Pandey said that the Indian media may be biased or misled by someone. For this reason, they give fake news or propagate. But it is not the reality. Cooperation between China and Nepal is natural and friendly. On the border dispute with India, the Nepalese Ambassador said that we have a long standing boundary dispute with India. We had a border dispute with China before but it has been settled many years ago. We no longer have any border dispute with China.

The Nepali Ambassador to China said, ‘India has taken over our land. During the war between China and India in 1962, some of the Indian Army personnel stopped in Kalapani, but later they now claim that this land belongs to us. This is our problem. We first requested India several times to resolve this dispute but they were not ready. But now the Indian side has become more anxious for talks and wants to meet.



Poison was also spread on Tibetans, said- Tibet is a part of China

The Nepalese Ambassador spewed poison not only at Tibet but also at India. He said that Tibet is a part of China. We support a China policy of China. Some people who have left Tibet and live in India, some people take advantage of the open border between India and Nepal and enter. They want to spoil our relations. We do not allow this. We control them. Our land cannot be used against friendly country China.