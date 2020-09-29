Highlights: Nepalese Ambassador to China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey who spewed venom against India engulfed his own country

Nepali analysts and critics have strongly criticized Pandey for accusing India

That too when China has stopped thousands of trucks carrying Nepal in its border

Nepalese Ambassador to China Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, who spewed venom against India and Tibetans in China’s official Bhopu Global Times, has been badly engulfed in his own country. Nepali analysts and critics have strongly criticized the accusation of India. That too when China has stopped thousands of trucks from Nepal in their border for long. Nepalese diplomats have termed Pandey’s statement as ‘unapologetic’ and ‘ridiculous’.

Earlier, Nepal’s ambassador Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, sitting on China’s lap, alleged that the Indian media was giving fake news about Beijing and Kathmandu. He claimed that India has occupied Nepal’s land, not China. The Nepalese ambassador’s statement comes at a time when the Nepali media itself revealed the occupation of China.

Nepali ambassador himself surrounded in his own country

In an interview to China’s official Bhopu Global Times, the Nepali ambassador said that the Indian media is doing this because of fear. Nepal has always been an independent country whereas India has been a colony. We are not inclined towards any group. Mahendra Pandey said that the Indian media may be biased or misled by someone. For this reason, they give fake news or propagate. But it is not the reality. Cooperation between China and Nepal is natural and friendly.



After this statement, now the Nepali ambassador has surrounded himself in his own country. The Nepalese newspaper Kathmandu Post said in its report that Pandey’s statement was ‘unscriptural’. Let me tell you that Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who acted at the behest of the Chinese Ambassador in Nepal, sent his ambassador to China Leelamani Paudyal back in the past and sent him to Pandey. He did not give any reason for recalling Ambassador Paudayal.

‘Mahendra Bahadur Pandey crosses Laxman’s line of ambassador’

Now Mahendra Bahadur has come under the scanner of critics, critics and party leaders after this controversial interview. He says that Pandey’s statement is against protocol. He has crossed the Laxman Line of Ambassador. Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Sushil Koirala’s foreign affairs advisor Dinesh Bhattarai said, “I don’t understand that when Nepali ambassadors live in India or China, they are in favor of that country or India and China.” Why speak in favor and opposition. ‘



Dinesh Bhattarai said, ‘The kind of statement made by the Nepalese Ambassador to China can easily put us in trouble. We definitely have to understand that our relationship with India and China is completely independent and both countries cannot replace each other and that is geographical reality. ‘ His reference was to the unique relationship and open border between India and Nepal.

‘If Nepal falls between India and China, it will become a laughing stock’

A former Nepal diplomat termed Pandey’s statement as hilarious on condition of anonymity. He said that India and China have more understanding than Nepal and that both countries have more diplomatic or economic ties with each other. There is no point in saying how the Indian media is trying to ruin Nepal-China relations. In fact, Chinese people are very smart and they understand this. Many former diplomats also said that if Nepal falls between India and China in the same way, then it will become a laughing stock.

Let us tell you that the Nepalese Ambassador in China said on the border dispute with India that we have a long standing boundary dispute with India. We had a border dispute with China before but it has been settled many years ago. We no longer have any border dispute with China. Pandey said, ‘India has taken over our land. During the war between China and India in the year 1962, some of the Indian Army personnel stopped in Kalapani, but later they now claim that this land belongs to us.



Nepali Ambassador spewed poison not only at Tibet but also India

Nepalese Ambassador Pandey has been the Foreign Minister of the country and he first met PM Modi when he became Prime Minister for the first time. The Nepali Ambassador to China said, ‘India has taken over our land. During the war between China and India in 1962, some of the Indian Army personnel stopped in Kalapani, but later they now claim that this land belongs to us. This is our problem. We first requested India several times to resolve this dispute but they were not ready. But now the Indian side has become more anxious for talks and wants to meet.

The Nepalese Ambassador spewed poison not only at Tibet but also at India. He said that Tibet is a part of China. We support a China policy of China. Some people who have left Tibet and live in India, some people take advantage of the open border between India and Nepal and enter. They want to spoil our relations. We do not allow this. We control them. Our land cannot be used against friendly country China.