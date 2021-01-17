Ten Nepalese climbers managed to reach the top of the second highest mountain in the world in the dead of winter. K2 in Pakistan was the last peak of more than 8,000 meters that had not been crowned in the coldest season.

For the first time in history, a group of climbers managed to reach the top of K2, the second highest mountain in the world. It is a peak that resembles an almost perfect pyramid, located on the border between Pakistan and China, and was the only mountain more than 8,000 meters high on the planet whose peak no one had managed to reach in winter.

The last great feat of mountaineering was achieved by a group of ten climbers from Nepal, after several weeks in which dozens of mountaineers were competing.

The group of Sherpas had stopped at a point 70 meters below the 8,611-meter peak, to wait for some of their companions, before climbing together to the top and thus being recorded in the history books, at 4 : 56 in the afternoon, local time.

The feat on what is also known as “wild mountain” is a source of pride for Nepalese, as mountaineering has been mainly dominated by Westerners, while local mountaineers were often relegated to being guides, without gaining recognition for their ascents.

“We are proud to be a part of human history and show that collaboration, teamwork and a positive mental attitude can push the limits towards anything we think is possible,” said Nirmal Purja, one of the winning mountaineers.

However, the process to conquer this feat was also marked by the loss of Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mongote, who died after suffering a fall while descending.

The body of the athlete has already been transferred by helicopter to the town of Skardu and this Sunday is scheduled to be taken to Islamabad. From there the repatriation process to Spain will begin.

With Reuters and EFE