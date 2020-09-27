Corona virus infection has caused huge devastation in the Nepalese army. About five thousand soldiers of Nepal’s army and police have been caught in the global epidemic so far. At the same time, Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa has also been isolated. It is being told that his butler (Cook) has received Corona test positive.The Nepalese Army issued a statement on Sunday, saying that a butler working in the residence of General Purna Chandra Thapa has been found to be corona virus infected. Therefore, General Thapa has been isolated since Sunday following instructions from the Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal will conduct census in Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, fearing opposition from India

5000 Nepali army-police personnel infected

According to sources in the Nepalese Ministry of Health, security personnel and health workers in Nepal have been the most affected by the corona virus. About five thousand personnel of Nepal’s army and police have been infected with Kovid-19. Sources said that two Army personnel have died due to Kovid-19.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli at UN, points to border dispute without naming India

More than 73 thousand corona infected in Nepal

Meanwhile, total cases have increased to 73,394 in Nepal on Sunday after 1573 more patients confirmed corona virus infection. 53,898 people have fully recovered from the infection. The death toll has reached 477 after the deaths of nine more infected on Sunday.