The Oli government of Nepal is planning to further spoil its relations with India. A few months ago, Nepal passed a disputed map of its country. In this map, Nepal’s scripts, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura were shown by Nepal in its border. Now Nepal is planning to conduct a census in these areas from May next year. However, Nepal’s government agencies are also afraid of India’s opposition.Officials of Nepal’s National Planning Commission and its Central Statistics Bureau say that these three areas are part of its country. Therefore, the next year census will also be done in these areas. They also allege that India has forcibly occupied these three areas. At the same time, the law department of the survey department and former director generals say that it is impossible to conduct such a survey, because India will never allow Nepalese officials to enter those parts.

Planning Commission member Min Bahadur Shahi, in an interaction with the Kathmandu Post, claimed that we would definitely conduct a census in Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. We are discussing how the census can be conducted. Officers are also discussing options in case door-to-door counting is not possible.

During the census in 1991, Buddha Narayan Shrestha, former director general of the survey department, said that I do not think our census officers can reach these three villages because Indian security forces will not allow them to enter Kalapani. Since we have set up a border outpost in the Charung area in Darchula, the Indian side is unhappy, so I see no possibility of physically census taking place in that area.

Let us tell that in Nepal, like India, census is conducted every 10 years. The National Planning Commission of Nepal and its Central Bureau of Statistics will conduct this nationwide census survey starting in May next year. More than 40,000 census officers and 9,000 observers will be deployed in this survey.



Let us tell you that Nepal had introduced a new map in the cabinet on 20 May, in the midst of a border dispute with India. Which was approved by the Nepali Parliament House of Representatives on 13 June. It features Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura of India as part of Nepal. At the same time, India also handed over a diplomatic note to Nepal to oppose it. Apart from this, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had also described the new map of Nepal as tampering with historical facts.