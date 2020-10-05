The Nepali Committee, constituted to collect evidence against the border dispute against India, has submitted its report to the Oli government. This committee was formed in June 2020 to gather historical evidence in support of the Nepal claim to Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura. After receiving the report of the nine-member expert panel, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has once again requested India to negotiate.During its study, this panel interviewed eminent personalities from various fields including historians, former government officials, diplomats, heads of security agencies, bureaucrats, politicians and journalists. However, the government’s move was questioned by Nepal’s diplomats and experts at the time of its formation. He said that when the cabinet has already approved the map, then why was this task force of experts formed?

The disputed map was passed by the Nepali parliament on June 13

Let us tell you that Nepal had introduced a new map in the cabinet on 20 May in the midst of border dispute with India. Which was approved by the Nepali Parliament’s House of Representatives on 13 June. It depicts Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura of India as part of Nepal. At the same time, India also handed over a diplomatic note to Nepal to oppose it. Apart from this, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also described the new map of Nepal as tampering with historical facts.

Nepal will conduct census in Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, fearing opposition from India

India expressed strong opposition

India had expressed strong opposition to the disputed map of Nepal, saying that the artificial expansion is not based on evidence and historical facts and is not valid. India has said that it is also a violation of our current understanding of resolving pending border issues through dialogue. We have already made our position clear in this matter.

Nepal succumbed to Indian pressure, ban on disputed map book

Nepal released a map in response to India’s road

Nepal opposed it when Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the route from Lipulekh to Kailash Mansarovar. After that, on 18 May, Nepal released a new map. India had clearly stated that ‘Nepal should respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The leadership of Nepal should create an environment that can sit and talk. ‘