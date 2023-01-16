The French Press Agency quoted Tech Bahadur K.S. An official in the taxi area where the plane crashed on Sunday, “We have so far found 68 bodies and are looking for four more (…) We pray for a miracle. But there is no hope of finding people alive.”

The plane was on a flight from Kathmandu to the tourist city of Pokhara minutes before it landed, and there were 72 people on board, including 68 passengers, including 15 foreigners and 4 crew members, including 3 infants and 3 children.

Television footage broadcast by a local station showed thick smoke billowing from the crash site, while rescue workers and crowds of people gathered around the wreckage.

On Monday, Nepal declared a day of national mourning and set up a committee to investigate the disaster and suggest measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Aircraft accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, which has 8 mountains among the 14 highest peaks in the world, including Mount Everest, as the weather can change suddenly and increase the danger to air navigation.

At least 350 have been killed since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal.