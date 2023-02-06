Nepal | The engines of the Nepali crash plane had no thrust during landing

A total of 72 people died when a plane crashed near Pokhara airport in January. A panel appointed by the government of Nepal analyzed the cockpit voice recordings and flight data recordings of the crashed plane.

in Nepal The engines of the plane that crashed in January had no thrust during the final phase of the landing, the panel that investigated the accident said in its statement on Monday. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

The destination of the Yeti Airlines flight that left Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, on Sunday, January 15, was the city of Pokhara in the central part of the country. Shortly before landing, however, the plane fell into a pass less than two kilometers from the Pokhara airport.

Nepal is a difficult country for pilots, but on the day of the accident the weather was good: the sky was clear and the wind calm.

of Nepal the government appointed a panel to investigate the accident. Based on the report of the panel, which analyzed cockpit voice recordings and aircraft data recordings, both engines of the twin-engine plane ran out of thrust or stopped working during the landing.

There were a total of 72 people on the plane, of which two were children and four were crew members. All on board died. Rescuers found 71 bodies at the accident site, Reuters reports.

It was Nepal’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years.