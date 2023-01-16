Nepal | The black boxes of the crashed plane were found, at least 68 dead: “Hope for survivors is zero”

Sunday’s plane crash in Nepal has claimed at least 68 lives. The search for the four people who are still missing will continue on Monday.

in Nepal There were a total of 72 passengers and crew members in the plane that crashed on Sunday, of which 68 have already been found dead.

According to the Reuters news agency, the search for the four people who are still missing will continue on Monday. According to the local police, the search and rescue operation had to be suspended on Sunday due to darkness.

According to the authorities, the chances of finding survivors are non-existent.

“We are praying for a miracle, but the hope of finding survivors is zero,” the official Tek Bahadur KC told news agency AFP.

The majority of those on the plane, i.e. 57, were Nepalese. There were 15 citizens of other countries.

According to the authorities, the bodies of the victims will be handed over to the families after identification and investigation.

From Kathmandu the departing plane crashed into a pass near the airport in the central Nepal city of Pokhara. The plane was on its way to Pokhara. The crashed plane was an ATR 72 and was operated by Yeti Airlines.

According to the British broadcasting company BBC, the cause of the accident is not yet clear. Reuters reports that the weather was clear at the time of the accident.

AFP says that the video published on social media shows how, when approaching the Pokhara airport, the plane suddenly and sharply tilted to the left. After this there was a loud explosion.

On Monday, the rescuers found the plane’s black boxes, i.e. the cockpit voice and flight data recorder. The discovery may shed light on the causes of the accident.

Nepal has declared Monday a national day of mourning and appointed a research team to investigate the accident and propose measures to avoid similar accidents in the future, reports Reuters.

According to AFP, it was Nepal’s most serious plane crash since 1992. Almost 350 people have died in mountainous Nepal in plane or helicopter accidents since 2000.