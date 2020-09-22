Highlights: Nepal’s KP Oli government prohibits distribution of disputed map book of the country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Land Management of Nepal had raised serious objections to the content of this book.

Nepali cabinet not only asked to stop distribution of this book but also to stop its publication.

Kathmandu

The KP Oli government of Nepal, at the behest of the Chinese ambassador, has banned the distribution of the disputed map book of the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Land Management of Nepal had raised serious objections to the content of this book issued by the Ministry of Education. After this, the Nepali cabinet directed the Ministry of Education to not only stop the distribution of this book but also to stop its publication. Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharal has suffered a setback with this decision of the Nepali cabinet.

According to the Kathmandu Post report, the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Earth Management had said that the book has been banned due to the fact that there are many factual mistakes and ‘inappropriate’ content in the book. Law Minister Shiva Maya said, “We have concluded that the distribution of the book should be banned.” Maya admitted that the publication of the book on sensitive issues with many false facts was a wrong step.

Oli’s friend China occupies Nepali land, 9 buildings built in Humla

There was a possibility of a blow to the bilateral dialogue

Please tell that a border dispute arose between India and Nepal in May. The door to its solution was also visible through negotiations that the latest controversy had arisen. The Government of Nepal has published the disputed map in a children’s book. Not only this, it also refers to the border dispute with India. The move by Nepal raised fears of a setback to the bilateral dialogue between the two countries.



Nepal claims on Kalapani

According to the country’s Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharal, the book has been published in response to India’s action. He says that India released a map last year showing Kalapani in its range. Nepal calls Kalapani as its own. In the new book of Nepal, children are being taught about the territory of Nepal and there is a mention of border disputes.



Done for your benefit?

In the book, Pokharal himself writes about how he campaigned 24 years ago to drive the Indian Army out of Nepal. Experts in Nepal have also opposed the move. He says that there should be no ministerial role in academic books and Pokharal has done this to build his image. At the same time, the Associate Professor of the Center for Nepal and Asian Studies says that such books not only increase the knowledge of the new generation, but also stops the conversation between the strained relations between the two countries.