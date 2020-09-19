Nepal has started teaching its school children a dispute with India. Controversy has arisen over the map printed in Nepal’s new school books. The map depicts three strategically important areas of India as part of Nepal. The revised political map of Nepal lists India’s scripts, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas as part of Nepal. This map was unanimously accepted by the Parliament of Nepal. However, after this India called it artificial expansion of borders.

Kalapani: Nepal government introduced bill in Parliament by arranging majority

The Curriculum Development Center under the Ministry of Education of Nepal has recently published books with revised maps. Information officer Ganesh Bhattarai at the center said that the new books related to the borders of Nepal are for the students of class IX and XII. His preface has been written by Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

Nepal released a revised political and administrative map of the country in May, more than six months after India released the new map in November 2019. After approval from the Parliament of Nepal, it was decided to include the revised map in the school curriculum. India reacted to this by saying that it had already clarified its stand on the issue.

India-Nepal dispute over Lipulekh and Kalapani

Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the artificial claims of border extension are not based on historical facts or evidence. The Government of Nepal has also decided to issue coins incorporating the Kalapani region. The government has instructed Nepal National Bank to make coins with modified maps.

