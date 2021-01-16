The exploit was in mourning. Spanish mountaineer Sergi Mingote died during an expedition to K2 on Saturday January 16. The second highest peak on the planet, in the Karakoram massif in Pakistan, was conquered the same day for the first time in winter, by a Nepalese team.

“Sad death of Sergi Mingote on the K2. He wanted to continue to make history by participating in the first expedition to overcome this summit in the middle of winter and his life was taken in a tragic accident”, tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, hours after a Nepalese team made this climb.

“Dismayed by the news of the accident which ended the life of a magnificent sportsman”, tweeted Spanish Minister of Health Salvador Illa, explaining that Setgi Mingote was a “personal friend”.

Sergi Mingote, 49, was not part of that group but of another team, which was due to attempt the climb to the summit on another day. He was at an intermediate camp and fell on his way back down to base camp, injuring a leg according to his team.

The risks incurred are multiple on K2, where more than 80 people have died, against nearly 450 who have successfully climbed it. This year, no less than four different teams and around sixty climbers were present on K2, more in total than all the previous expeditions put together.