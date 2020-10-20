Highlights: Nepal’s jolt to China’s President Xi Jinping’s dream project

At the same time last year after nearly 23 years, Xi Jinping went to Nepal last year

Chinese President signed Belts and Roads project with Nepal

Kathmandu

President Xi Jinping has been severely shocked by Nepal. The Chinese President, who visited Nepal in 2019 at the same time after nearly 23 years, signed his Dream Project Belt and Road project with Nepal in Kathmandu. Even after a year has passed, no special work has been done on implementing these projects between the two countries.

According to the Nepal Times report, after the blockade of India in 2015, the government of Nepal had decided to expand its trade with China. However, even after all these years have passed, he has not shown any special interest in increasing trade with China. The condition is that the only Rasuwagadi-Kathmandu highway connecting China is counting its last breath.

Nepal’s leaders kept quiet

The Government of Nepal has not yet been able to work to improve its health. Another example of the Nepalese tremor to China is the Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network which was signed during the visit of President Xi Jinping last year. The purpose of this project on paper was to connect Nepal to the trade routes by land, railways, sea and air.



However, Nepal’s leaders have kept quiet in moving forward on these Chinese agreements. The report said that Nepal’s leaders and officials have tried to hide their incompetence by pretending to Corona. It is believed that there may be further delays. Transport minister in Nepal government Gopal Prasad said that Chinese experts could not come to Nepal, due to which there has been a delay in studying planning and practicality.



Oli promised to scale up projects

This is the situation when Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli himself promised to extend these projects. Former Nepal ambassador to China Tanaka Karki said that Nepal is dragging its feet back due to external pressure. Especially when China is under tension with America and India. Some other experts say that this delay is not new. Even with India, Nepal’s project ministries are hanging because of lack of cooperation.