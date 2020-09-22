29-year-old Lhakpa Nuru Sherpa has begun acclimating to the foot of Everest in preparation for climbing Mount Baruntse (7,129 meters) in October, in what will be the first expedition since the start of the pandemic in March.

This time however Lhakpa Nuru and the five members of his team will not guide foreign climbers, but will be part of the “Nepal Tourism Recovery Expedition 2020”, that seeks to show the world that they are ready to receive tourists.

For now, Everest base camp will look very little like it did in other years, with a handful of tents waiting for the arrival of more climbers.

“We are happy. We are back to the mountain,” says Lakpa Nuru, a native of Khumjung, to Efe. a small town on the route to Everest Base Camp, a peak he has climbed nine times.

For Nuru “climbing is everything”, and although it is a “risky” profession, He acknowledges that he has no alternative.

However, he laments, now “the mountains look like a ghost town.”

Confinement in the Himalayas

Like many other countries, In March, Nepal decided to close its borders and confine its population to try to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from spreading, with the consequent devastating impact on the economy of the Himalayan nation, highly dependent on the arrival of thousands of tourists attracted by its mountains.

Tshiring Sherpa, president of Asian Trekking, the agency that organizes this first expedition after the pandemic, told Efe that the objective of climbing the mountain is to spread the positive message that despite the coronavirus, the Himalayas and the people of Nepal are waiting to receive visitors from all over the world.

That moment looks closer and closer, after Last week the Nepalese Government finally approved the arrival of foreign tourists from October 17 to do mountaineering or hiking, a decision that came after the resumption of international flights from September 1.

As a security measure, tourists will have to present negative PCR tests carried out a maximum of 72 hours before their arrival in the country.

The spring climbing season is now lost, which runs from March to May and usually attracts more mountaineers trying to climb Everest, lhope is set now in this fall season (September to November), which normally receives one third of the 1.2 million tourists who visit Nepal every year.

“Although late, the decision has encouraged the mountaineering industry,” recognized Efe Mingma Sherpa, director of Seven Summit Trek, one of the main expedition companies in the country, and which forecast the arrival of some 15,000 tourists to Nepal this October.

Ruined Sherpas

Everyone wants to leave behind that period that emptied the country of foreigners, leaving tens of thousands of airline, hotel and restaurant workers unemployed, in addition to the recognized guides or Sherpas, muscle and wisdom in the mountains.

Sherpas “we’re broke”Lakpa Nuru lamented.

To revitalize the sector, on September 4 the Nepal tourism authority issued the first climbing permit to the six Nepalese mountaineers, officially opening mountain tourism for the first time after six months of drought.

Meera Acharya, director of the Department of Tourism, agency authorized to issue climbing permits, He acknowledged to Efe that despite the pandemic, a “painful” period for everyone, they wanted to “overcome this deteriorating situation” as soon as possible.

The Himalayan nation, home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, including Everest, makes about $ 4.73 million a year. only in climbing permits and employs tens of thousands of workers in the sector.

In 2019, according to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism, 8,202 people climbed different peaks in Nepal.

But in 2020, government revenue collection hit rock bottom, with tourists falling 99 percent since April, un blow to the country’s economy that some experts say is even worse than the combined impact of the civil war they suffered between 1996 and 2006 and the earthquake that in 2015 caused more than 9,000 deaths.

However Everything seemed very different at the beginning of the year, when the Government launched the Visit Nepal 2020 campaign, which sought to attract at least 2 million tourists and thus exceed the 1.19 million that had arrived in 2019.

Following the enthusiasm for the campaign, hoteliers and other entrepreneurs took large loans from banks to improve their facilities. and they stored large quantities of food for that dreamed of massive arrival of tourists.

But “COVID-19 took everything away from them,” the former president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association Ang Tshiring concluded in a statement to Efe. who stressed that “more than 80 percent of the population in mountain areas depends solely on tourism.”