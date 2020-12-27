Highlights: Jinping’s special goo Yezhou arrived in Kathmandu to pacify the ongoing political ruckus in Nepal

Goo Yezhou will meet Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli and Prachanda during their four-day stay

Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to the Oli government on dissolving Nepali parliament

Kathmandu

Guo Yezhou, a special adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping, has reached Nepal to pacify the ongoing political turmoil in Nepal. First of all, Jinping will first meet Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his main rival Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda and try to resolve them. For this, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee stationed in Kathmandu has already sought time to meet PM Oli and Dahal. It is being told that Dahal has agreed to meet with Guo Yezou, while there is no response from Oli yet.

Who is Guo Yezhou

Guo Yezhou is considered very special by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also the Deputy Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party. On his initiative, the Nepali Communist Party organized an online training session with the Communist Party of China. Apart from this, they are also the main links of communist countries on behalf of China. This time a four-member delegation has also reached Nepal with Guo Yezhou.

PM Oli not sure to meet Chinese envoy

Reportedly, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee has already completed all preparations for the visit to Guo Yezhou. He has also sought time from Oli and Prachanda to meet this special envoy of Jinping. It is being told that Prachanda has given his consent for a meeting with the Chinese envoy, but Oli has not yet responded to the proposal.

Why did Jinping have to send his soldier

According to the Nepali newspaper Kathmandu Post, in the last month when tensions were at its peak in the Nepal Communist Party, Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee met top party leaders and President Bidyadevi Bhandari. However, after several attempts to make peace on both sides, the Hayo Yankee did not succeed. Seeing Nepal coming out of his hand, Jinping immediately ordered Guo Yezhou to go to Nepal for damage control.

Oli’s tone changed after visiting Indian officials

In fact, after a nearly year-long hiatus between tensions over the border issue, relations between India and Nepal rekindled in October. Chief of India’s intelligence agency RAW, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane and Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla visited Nepal. With such high level visits from India, China came under tension and sent the then Defense Minister to Nepal.

China is facing great fear in Nepal

Nepal Communist Party leader Bersha Mann Pun said, “The Chinese Ambassador wanted to know during the meeting whether Chinese investment would be affected in the current changed situation?” China is also building an international airport in Pokhara and further expanding the ring road in Kathmandu. Analysts say that China has its own security concerns regarding Nepal and that is why it wants political stability and stable government in the country.