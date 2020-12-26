Highlights: China sending special envoy to maintain its hold in Nepal, will meet Oli-Prachanda

Oli can refuse to meet Jinping’s special envoy, not yet given time to meet

In an attempt to pacify the ongoing political struggle in Nepal, China wants to make its protagonist

Kathmandu

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli can give a big blow to China, trying to make Nepal its disciple. The ruling Nepal Communist Party is sending its special messenger to Kathmandu to end the ongoing political struggle. Meanwhile, there are reports that PM Oli may refuse to meet this special envoy of China. In such a situation, China’s aspirations are set to wane.

Jinping is sending his special messenger

Jinping’s concern has increased after Chinese Ambassador Hayo Yankee failed to pacify the ongoing confrontation between PM Oli and Pushp Kamal Dahal. In a hurry, he has sent Deputy Minister of International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Guo Yezhou to Nepal with a four-member delegation. According to the report, during his four-day visit to Kathmandu, Guo Yezhou will meet several leaders regarding the political situation in Nepal.



Jinping’s special to meet Oli-Prachanda

The media report said that during his visit to Nepal, the Chinese minister can meet the leaders of both the factions of the Nepal Communist Party. Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal met with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prachanda, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal. However, even then Oli refused to meet the Nepali ambassador.

PM Oli not sure to meet Chinese envoy

Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying that Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee has already completed all preparations for the visit of Guo Yezhou. He has also sought time from Oli and Prachanda to meet this special envoy of Jinping. It is being told that Prachanda has given his consent for a meeting with the Chinese envoy, but Oli has not yet responded to the proposal.



Oli has already refused to meet Hao

PM Oli refused to meet Chinese Ambassador Hao Yankee in late November. He bluntly told Hao Yankee that he could deal with the challenges within his party without the help of another country. There are reports that Oli has already told the Chinese ambassador that China should not interfere in Nepal’s internal affairs as the legal challenge to the decision to dissolve parliament is before the Supreme Court.