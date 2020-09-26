Amid the recently born border dispute with India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli spoke on the UN platform to protect the integrity of the country. He indirectly referred to the controversy while addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. However, he did not name India.Oli said in his address via recorded video, “committed to protecting Nepal’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to maintaining cordial relations with neighboring countries and all other countries of the world.” Significantly, since May, there is a border dispute between India and Nepal regarding Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. Due to this, Nepal had even released its new map.

Oli on corona virus epidemic

Oli also spoke about the impact of the corona virus epidemic on society and the economy. He said that it was the duty of the government to protect people from both this deadly disease and hunger. He called for the need for the corona virus vaccine to be delivered to people at low prices.

Olli said that challenges such as poverty, arms rapes, geopolitical rivalries, terrorism, trade tensions, global disharmony and disasters have left no room for peace and sustainable development in the world and the virus has cleared its severity.