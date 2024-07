The death toll from a plane crash in Nepal stands at 18. The pilot is the only survivor. The plane skidded off the runway and crashed while attempting to take off from Kathmandu airport en route to the tourist city of Pokhara. The cause of the crash is not yet known. Although Kathmandu is in the monsoon rain season, it was not raining at the time of the crash, but visibility was still poor across the capital.



01:30