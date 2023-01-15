A plane crashed in Nepal. There were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. According to Gurudatta Dhakal, deputy head of Kaski district in central Nepal where the accident occurred, there are survivors. According to data released by the official, for now there are 29 bodies found in the debris of the flight on which 72 people were travelling. “So far we have recovered 29 bodies and have also sent some survivors to hospital” for treatment, he said. A previous report released by the Nepalese Aviation Authority spoke of 64 dead. There were also fifteen foreigners on the flight: five Indians, 4 Russians, an Irishman, 2 South Koreans, a Frenchman, an Argentinian, an Australian. The Farnesina is verifying the possible presence of Italians through the Crisis Unit and the Consulate General in Calcutta. According to the first reconstructions, reported by the Indian media, the pilot would have made a maneuver at the last minute to bring the plane into a gorge avoiding it crashing into a town.

Nepal, the last moments of flight of the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 before the crash



The aircraft crashed between the old and new airport of Pokhara in central Nepal, a spokesman for the airline Yeti Airlines said. The company spokesman clarified that the plane crashed on the runway during the landing phase, catching fire.





A long trail of accidents in the skies of Nepal: the weather forecasts and the training of air personnel are accused January 15, 2023

The military were also involved in the rescue operations. An army spokesman said the plane “fell apart”. The government has announced a day of mourning for tomorrow, Monday 16 January, in remembrance of the people who died in the plane crash in Pokhara. The decision was made at an emergency cabinet meeting. Nepal’s Council of Ministers has also ordered technical tests on all domestic flights, according to Indian media. Pokharo airport has been closed and investigators are already investigating the cause of the crash.

Nepal, rescued shortly after the crash of the Yeti Airlines plane





According to the Indian media, the country has recorded 67 plane crashes in the last 60 years. The most recent, before today’s crash of the Yeti Airlines aircraft, was the one that affected the Tara Air flight in May 2022 from Pokhara to Jomsom, which crashed killing 22 passengers. Nepal’s airline industry has experienced a boom in recent years, carrying cargo and people to hard-to-reach areas, as well as foreign trekkers and mountaineers. However, it suffers from a lack of safety due to insufficient personnel training and aircraft maintenance. The European Union has banned all Nepalese carriers from entering its airspace for security reasons. The Himalayan country also has some of the most isolated and difficult trails in the world, flanked by snow-capped peaks that challenge even seasoned pilots to get close.

After the crash last year, the Nepalese authorities had tightened the regulations for flight authorizations. In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines plane crashed near the difficult access to Kathmandu International Airport, killing 51 people. The crash remains the deadliest in the country since 1992, when all 167 people on board a Pakistan International Airlines plane died in a crash on approach to Kathmandu. Two months earlier, a Thai Airways plane crashed near the same airport, killing 113 people.